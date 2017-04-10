F. Gary Gray speeds outta 'Compton' and into 'Fast 8'

In this March 31, 2017 photo, F. Gary Gray director of, "The Fate of the Furious"poses at a junket to promote the film at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. In this March 31, 2017 photo, F. Gary Gray director of, "The Fate of the Furious"poses at a junket to promote the film at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.