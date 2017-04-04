Exfo (EXFO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.41
News coverage about Exfo has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC