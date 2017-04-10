Ex-South Korean president Park, Lotte...

Ex-South Korean president Park, Lotte chief charged with bribery

8 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

South Korean prosecutors on Monday charged ousted president Park Geun-hye and Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin with bribery in the latest twist to a corruption scandal that rocked the country for months. The probe by prosecutors has already convulsed the biggest conglomerate, Samsung Group, with its heir apparent Lee Jae-yong under arrest for bribing Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil.

