Ex-South Korean president Park, Lotte chief charged with bribery
South Korean prosecutors on Monday charged ousted president Park Geun-hye and Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin with bribery in the latest twist to a corruption scandal that rocked the country for months. The probe by prosecutors has already convulsed the biggest conglomerate, Samsung Group, with its heir apparent Lee Jae-yong under arrest for bribing Park and her friend, Choi Soon-sil.
