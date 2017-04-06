Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in STMicroelectronics NV
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period.
