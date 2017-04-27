EMCORE Corporation to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2017 Results on Thursday, May 4, 2017

EMCORE Corporation , a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today's high-speed communication network infrastructures and leading-edge defense systems, will announce its fiscal second quarter 2017 results for the period ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, May 4, 2017 before markets open. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 A.M. EDT on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

