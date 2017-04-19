Dow Jones New: Dow Slides 118 Points ...

Dow Jones New: Dow Slides 118 Points as Oil Prices Crater and IBM Disappoints

14 hrs ago Read more: Money Morning

In Dow Jones news today , the Dow fell 118 points thanks to a sharp downturn in crude oil prices, ongoing geopolitical tensions around the globe, and dismal earnings from International Business Machines Corp. . Markets are keeping a close eye on the first round of the French presidential election, which is set for Sunday, April 23. Now, here's a look at today's most important market events and stocks, plus a preview of Wednesday's economic calendar.

