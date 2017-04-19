Dow Jones New: Dow Slides 118 Points as Oil Prices Crater and IBM Disappoints
In Dow Jones news today , the Dow fell 118 points thanks to a sharp downturn in crude oil prices, ongoing geopolitical tensions around the globe, and dismal earnings from International Business Machines Corp. . Markets are keeping a close eye on the first round of the French presidential election, which is set for Sunday, April 23. Now, here's a look at today's most important market events and stocks, plus a preview of Wednesday's economic calendar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 26
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC