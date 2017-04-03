David Butler, EVP and general manager...

David Butler, EVP and general manager, SPTS Technologies; Michael...

Business relationships between Wales and Israel are like 'a partnership made in heaven', according to the Israeli Ambassador to UK on a visit to a hi-tech firm based in Newport yesterday. Mark Regev, who became Israeli Ambassador to UK last year, was visiting Israeli-owned firm SPTS Technologies at the Coldra.

