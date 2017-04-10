BRIEF-MoSys to reduce about 60 pct of...

BRIEF-MoSys to reduce about 60 pct of total workforce

* MoSys Inc says expects to incur approximately $0.6 million of charges for severance benefits and other one-time headcount termination costs * MoSys Inc says expects to realize approximately $6.0 million of savings for personnel costs on an annual basis from headcount reductions * Says in second half of 2016, its board of directors engaged an investment bank to act as its strategic financial advisor * MoSys Inc - in second half of 2016 initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value

