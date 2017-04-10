BRIEF-MoSys to reduce about 60 pct of total workforce

* MoSys Inc says expects to incur approximately $0.6 million of charges for severance benefits and other one-time headcount termination costs * MoSys Inc says expects to realize approximately $6.0 million of savings for personnel costs on an annual basis from headcount reductions * Says in second half of 2016, its board of directors engaged an investment bank to act as its strategic financial advisor * MoSys Inc - in second half of 2016 initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that he might consider withholding billions of dollars of Obamacare payments to health insurers to force Democrats back to the negotiating table on healthcare.

