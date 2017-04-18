Brief-Cypress resolves lawsuit brought by departed Ceo T.J. Rodgers

Rodgers access to certain books and records of cypress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: TORONTO, April 18 Canada's Rogers Communications Inc on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit and higher revenue as it boasted a surprisingly large jump in new wireless customers. SAO PAULO, April 18 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Tuesday after minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed officials considered a steeper rate cut, while Mexico's peso sagged following aggressive comments by Donald Trump on trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.