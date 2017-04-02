Bethany Mayer Sells 18,467 Shares of Ixia (XXIA) Stock
Ixia insider Bethany Mayer sold 18,467 shares of Ixia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $360,660.51.
