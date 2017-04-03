Amazon gets huge stake in Plug Power ...

Amazon gets huge stake in Plug Power under $600 million deal

Plug Power at 968 Albany Shaker Road on Thursdayday Dec. 1, 2016 in Colonie, N.Y. Plug Power at 968 Albany Shaker Road on Thursdayday Dec. 1, 2016 in Colonie, N.Y. Senator Charles E. Schumer helps to perform the 1 millionth refueling of a GenDrive fuel cell from a GenFuel dispenser at Plug Power during a tour of the company on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in Latham, N.Y. less Senator Charles E. Schumer helps to perform the 1 millionth refueling of a GenDrive fuel cell from a GenFuel dispenser at Plug Power during a tour of the company on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in Latham, N.Y. (Paul ... more Amazon, the online retailer, has agreed to contract with Latham-based fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power that could surpass half a billion dollars and give Amazon a large stake in the company.

