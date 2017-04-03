Amazon acquires right to buy stake in fuel cell maker Plug Power
Amazon.com Inc has acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc, in a deal giving the retailer powerful batteries that promise to speed up work in its warehouses, Plug Power said on Wednesday. Latham, New York-based Plug Power was valued at $319 million as of Tuesday's market close.
