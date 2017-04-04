ABB to buy Bernecker + Rainer; shares...

ABB to buy Bernecker + Rainer; shares edge up

Swiss engineering and power grid company ABB Ltd. said it has agreed to acquire machine and factory automation company Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH for an undisclosed price. The cash deal for Austrian-based B&R, which is privately held and has annual sales of more than $600 million, is expected to close this summer, ABB said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

