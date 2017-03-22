Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NVE Corp (NVEC) to Hold

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "NVE Corp. is a recognized leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, which many experts believe represents the next generation of microelectronics. NVE's products include magnetic sensors and couplers which revolutionize data acquisition and transfer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Tue ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar 18 Bmdmvp 11
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC