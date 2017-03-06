Zacks: IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Giv...

Zacks: IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of IEC Electronics Corp have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb 6 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb 6 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC