With new phone due, Samsung dials down on safety message

With new phone due, Samsung dials down on safety message

10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

After the damaging recall of its fire-prone Note 7 smartphone, you could be forgiven for thinking Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. would make a song and dance about battery safety in its new flagship phones, due to be launched in the United States on Wednesday.

