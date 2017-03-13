Waters Now Offers Proteolabels Software
Proteolabels supports studies involving stable isotope labels, such as "SILAC" and dimethyl labeling in duplex or triplex. WatersA is offering Proteolabels through an exclusive agreement with Omic Analytics , an innovative start-up based in Liverpool, UK.
