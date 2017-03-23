Vault7 upside for the electronics industry
The Vault7 dump of hacking recipes used by the CIA could be a very positive thing for companies who can now check if their equipment is compromised. "The release showed the holes in the software of the iPhone, Android, Cisco and many more - and now businesses can address these vulnerabilities," says Mike Sirius, Head of Development at Metropolis Business Media, "Cisco, for it routers, were one of few to utilise this knowledge ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronics Weekly.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Bmdmvp
|11
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC