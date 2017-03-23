Vault7 upside for the electronics ind...

Vault7 upside for the electronics industry

The Vault7 dump of hacking recipes used by the CIA could be a very positive thing for companies who can now check if their equipment is compromised. "The release showed the holes in the software of the iPhone, Android, Cisco and many more - and now businesses can address these vulnerabilities," says Mike Sirius, Head of Development at Metropolis Business Media, "Cisco, for it routers, were one of few to utilise this knowledge ."

