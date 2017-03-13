[URGENT] Prosecution to summon Park on corruption charges
Prosecutors said Tuesday they plan to summon former President Park Geun-hye this week for questioning over a corruption scandal. Park is suspected of having colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to extort money from Samsung Group and other conglomerates.
