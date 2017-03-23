UPDATE 1-Micron's profit beats as memory chip prices jump
Micron Technology Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it benefited from higher average selling prices for its memory chips used in PCs amid tight supplies and a surge in demand for its storage chips found in smartphones. Average selling prices of dynamic random access memory chips have rebounded in recent quarters, largely due to demand from the fast-growing cloud computing industry and a stabilizing PC market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Bmdmvp
|11
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC