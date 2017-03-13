UPDATE 1-Fraud at ABB trims profit amid failure of internal oversight
ABB said on Monday that suspected fraud in South Korea cut its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the company failed to maintain effective internal controls. It revised net income to $1.89 billion, ABB said in its annual report, down from $1.96 billion reported in February.
