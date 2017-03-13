UPDATE 1-Fraud at ABB trims profit am...

UPDATE 1-Fraud at ABB trims profit amid failure of internal oversight

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

ABB said on Monday that suspected fraud in South Korea cut its 2016 net income by $64 million in a case that prompted the Swiss power and automation group and its auditor to conclude the company failed to maintain effective internal controls. It revised net income to $1.89 billion, ABB said in its annual report, down from $1.96 billion reported in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC