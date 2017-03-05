Trinity Broadcasting sells its ornate Costa Mesa headquarters to developer

Trinity Broadcasting Network's ornate headquarters off the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa could be a thing of the past. The Christian media network announced Friday that its 6.19-acre property at 3150 Bear St. has been sold to Greenlaw Partners, an Irvine-based commercial real estate firm that was behind the revamp of The Triangle commercial center in Costa Mesa.

