The One Thing ConocoPhillips Must Do
Continental Resources has put his money where his mouth is by not hedging the oil production since the company is bullish on oil prices. The company produces almost 1.6 million boe per day, but will only need to hedge a fraction of that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|3
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Bmdmvp
|11
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC