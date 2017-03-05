Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announ...

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announces LG Electronics to build new plant in Montgomery County

8 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, the Department of Economic and Community Development and LG Electronics Inc. officials announced the company will build a new home appliance manufacturing facility in Clarksville. The global manufacturer, with headquarters in South Korea, is a leader in appliances, electronics and mobile devices.

