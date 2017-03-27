TDK's subsidiary TDK-Micronas to acqu...

TDK's subsidiary TDK-Micronas to acquire ASIC specialist...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Mar. 28, 2017 - TDK Corporation announced today that TDK's wholly-owned subsidiary TDK-Micronas GmbH , a leading supplier of Hall-effect sensors based in Freiburg, Germany, and ICsense NV have signed an agreement of acquisition of shares, to which TDK-Micronas will make ICsense NV a wholly-owned subsidiary. Through the acquisition TDK will further boost its sensor and actuator business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Sun Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar 24 cal 53
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Mar 24 bill smith 124
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar 21 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC