TDK's subsidiary TDK-Micronas to acquire ASIC specialist...

Mar. 28, 2017 - TDK Corporation announced today that TDK's wholly-owned subsidiary TDK-Micronas GmbH , a leading supplier of Hall-effect sensors based in Freiburg, Germany, and ICsense NV have signed an agreement of acquisition of shares, to which TDK-Micronas will make ICsense NV a wholly-owned subsidiary. Through the acquisition TDK will further boost its sensor and actuator business.

