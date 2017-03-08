STMicroelectronics Stock Drops on Delayed Apple Supply Concerns
STMicroelectronics shares were down nearly 4% premarket Thursday following a report from a French website saying that the company's 3D image sensors may not be ready for the Apple iPhone 8 in time for its scheduled September debut. STMicroelectronics has tapped the groundbreaking areas of 3D printing, drones and the Internet of Things.
