STMicroelectronics Stock Drops on Del...

STMicroelectronics Stock Drops on Delayed Apple Supply Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

STMicroelectronics shares were down nearly 4% premarket Thursday following a report from a French website saying that the company's 3D image sensors may not be ready for the Apple iPhone 8 in time for its scheduled September debut. STMicroelectronics has tapped the groundbreaking areas of 3D printing, drones and the Internet of Things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Program For Renewable Energy 18 hr Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC