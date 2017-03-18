STM Group Plc (STM) Receives "Corpora...

STM Group Plc (STM) Receives "Corporate" Rating from FinnCap

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "corporate" rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 48 price objective on the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... 3 hr Solarman 1
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) 19 hr Bmdmvp 11
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Thu Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,669,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC