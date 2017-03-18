State Street Corp Acquires 41,776 Sha...

State Street Corp Acquires 41,776 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,386 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,776 shares during the period.

