Source Photonics Demonstrates 53GBaud PAM4 100G Single Lambda Capability at OFC 2017

The demonstration consists of an optical loop back from Source Photonics' compact 53GBaud TOSA using a production grade EML laser and a 53GBaud ROSA built with Semtech's GN1089 TIA. The combined TOSA and ROSA link supports a loss budget of 5dB and achieves better than 1x10-5 BER over the tested link.

