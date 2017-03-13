Semiconductor Solutions from STMicroe...

Semiconductor Solutions from STMicroelectronics Selected by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

STMicroelectronics , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced that its advanced semiconductor solutions, including motion sensors, touch-screen controller IC, STM32 microcontrollers, and NFC controller IC, have been selected for Nintendo Switch system, Nintendo's latest innovative gaming device. Nintendo Switch is a home gaming console that can be played anywhere, and consists of a console, two Joy-Con detachable controllers, Joy-Con charging grip and a dock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC