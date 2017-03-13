Semiconductor Solutions from STMicroelectronics Selected by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch
STMicroelectronics , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced that its advanced semiconductor solutions, including motion sensors, touch-screen controller IC, STM32 microcontrollers, and NFC controller IC, have been selected for Nintendo Switch system, Nintendo's latest innovative gaming device. Nintendo Switch is a home gaming console that can be played anywhere, and consists of a console, two Joy-Con detachable controllers, Joy-Con charging grip and a dock.
