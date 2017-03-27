Samsung says to sell refurbished Gala...

Samsung says to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones

Read more: The Indian Express

Samsung's announcement that revamped Note 7s will go back on sale, however, surprised some with the timing - just days before it launches its new S8 smartphone on Wednesday in the United States. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, the model pulled from markets last year due to fire-prone batteries.

