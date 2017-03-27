Samsung says to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones
Samsung's announcement that revamped Note 7s will go back on sale, however, surprised some with the timing - just days before it launches its new S8 smartphone on Wednesday in the United States. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, the model pulled from markets last year due to fire-prone batteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar 24
|cal
|53
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Mar 24
|bill smith
|124
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 21
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC