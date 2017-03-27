Samsung paid CJ employee over chief's - ...

Samsung Group paid large sums of money to a CJ Group employee, who blackmailed the firm with a sex video featuring its ailing Chairman Lee Kun-hee, to keep the video from being revealed, state prosecutors said Tuesday. Defying allegations that the family feud and sibling rivalry were behind the creation of sex tape, the prosecution said it had not found any evidence on whether the blackmailers were acting under the direction of CJ Group, headed by Lee's nephew Jae-hyun.

