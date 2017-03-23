Samsung Meeting Overshadowed by Trial, Questions Over Structure 21 minutes ago
Samsung Electronics Co. 's shareholders will be meeting for the first time since the arrest of de facto chief Jay Y. Lee, with questions looming over whether any changes to its corporate structure are in store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Bmdmvp
|11
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC