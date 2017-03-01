Samsung Galaxy S7 edge named Best Smartphone at MWC 2017
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., announced that the Galaxy S7 edge was recognized by the GSMA as the Best Smartphone in the Best Mobile Handsets and Devices category at the annual Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress 2017.
