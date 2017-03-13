Samsung Electronics on track with mas...

Samsung Electronics on track with mass production of 10nm FinFET chips

Samsung Electronics, the semiconductor, home appliance, and consumer electronics manufacturing arm of the Samsung Group, has announced today that its production ramp-up of 10-nanometer FinFET chips is on track, with a steady high yield. In the press release , it is revealed that to date, 70,000 silicon wafers of the first gen 10 nm LPE variant have been shipped.

