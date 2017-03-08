Samsung completes $8B buy of Stamford giant
Samsung completed its acquisition of Harman International Industries, with Harman to retain its offices in Stamford, Conn. under CEO Dinesh Paliwal, pictured in October 2011 in New Delhi, India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC