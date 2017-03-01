S Korea special prosecutor: President Park colluded with friend to receive Samsung bribe
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung Group, which was aimed to cement Samsung Chief Jay Y. Lee's control of the company, a special prosecutor said in a statement on Monday. South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during a meeting with reporters at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on January 1, 2017.
