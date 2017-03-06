Richardson Electronics, Ltd. and Exxe...

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. and Exxelia Sign Exclusive North American Distribution Agreement

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. announced today a new North American distribution agreement with Exxelia USA, Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of high-reliability passive components and high-precision electromechanical solutions. The agreement supports Exxelia Group's efforts to increase market awareness and market share of its latest products and innovative technology.

Chicago, IL

