Renesas Electronics America Announces...

Renesas Electronics America Announces Changes in President of U.S. Operations

Renesas Electronics America Inc. today announced that Mr. Hiroto Nitta has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Renesas Electronics Corporation and President of Renesas Electronics America effective April 1, 2017. Mr. Nitta replaces Mr. Ali Sebt, a 25-year Renesas veteran who will resign to pursue a career opportunity outside of Renesas.

