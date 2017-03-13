Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on money
Sierra Club lawyers who've preached against the environmental evils of coal-burning power plants for decades are trying to force the closure of the last significant one in renewable energy-rich Nevada with arguments based on a different sort of green: money. "It used to be that we had to come in and say closing these plants might cost us a bit more, but it's the right thing to do because of the social and environmental impacts - kids with asthma, dirty air and dirty water," said Travis Ritchie , a lawyer for the club's environmental law program in Oakland, California.
