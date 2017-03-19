Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Plug Power Inc have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Bmdmvp
|11
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar 16
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC