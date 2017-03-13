PerkinElmer introduces two new Innovative Mass Spectrometry Systems in India7 min ago
New Delhi [India], Mar 15 : PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, has launched its NexIONA 2000Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer and QSighta Triple Quadrupole LC/MS/MSinstrument for customers in India. The official launch announcement is being conducted in Hyderabad and will be subsequently launched in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, with delegates from pharma, food, academia, and other relevant market segments attending the occasion.
