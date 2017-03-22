OSI Systems Selected as Security Systems Provider for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
HAWTHORNE, Calif., March 23, 2017 -- OSI Systems, Inc . today announced that its Security division has been selected to provide screening systems for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games which will be held in Queensland, Australia.
