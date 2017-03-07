Olmsted Falls Police address rape cha...

Olmsted Falls Police address rape charges against auxiliary officer

The Olmsted Falls Police Department addressed the arrest of a volunteer auxiliary officer and Boy Scout troop leader in a press conference Monday evening. Olmsted Falls Police Chief William Traine said officers arrested and charged Aaron Robertson, 26, with more than ten counts of rape against a 15-year-old boy, though there could be additional victims.

