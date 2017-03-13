NV Energy pulls plug on nearby coal-f...

NV Energy pulls plug on nearby coal-fired power plant

14 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Environmental advocates and members of an Indian tribe who live nearby hailed the closure today of an embattled coal-fired NV Energy power plant 40 miles north of Las Vegas. Officials from the state's dominant electric utility marked the occasion by flipping a transformer switch to disconnect the fourth and final unit of the Reid Gardner Generating Station near Moapa from the regional power grid.

