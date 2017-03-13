NV Energy pulling plug on coal-fired ...

NV Energy pulling plug on coal-fired power plant near Vegas

Environmental advocates and members of a nearby Indian tribe are hailing the closure of an embattled coal-fired NV Energy power plant 40 miles north of Las Vegas. The state's dominant electric utility says flipping a transformer switch Thursday will disconnect the fourth and final unit of the Reid Gardner Generating Station near Moapa .

Chicago, IL

