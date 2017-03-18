Numerex Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 201...

Numerex Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Numerex Corp. in a research report issued on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

