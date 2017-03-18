Numerex Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share
Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Numerex Corp. in a research report issued on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Bmdmvp
|11
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC