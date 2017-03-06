Nintendo Switch becomes fastest-selli...

Nintendo Switch becomes fastest-selling console in Nintendo history

14 hrs ago

The Nintendo Switch has been selling out all over the place since its launch last Friday, with many fans still without one of Nintendo's new hybrid consoles. And while those of us in the UK who failed to pre-order are pretty much out of luck at this point, North American Nintendo fans will probably have an even harder time getting their hands on the Switch.

