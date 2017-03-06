Nikkei falls for 4th session ahead of...

Nikkei falls for 4th session ahead of U.S. jobs data; Nintendo up

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Japan's Nikkei share average eased slightly for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the week. Nintendo Co Ltd however bucked the trend to climb 0.6 percent after Japanese video game news magazine Famitsu reported that a hybrid home console and handheld device that Nintendo released on March 3 sold an estimated 330,637 units in the first three days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb 6 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb 6 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC