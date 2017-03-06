Nikkei falls for 4th session ahead of U.S. jobs data; Nintendo up

Japan's Nikkei share average eased slightly for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the week. Nintendo Co Ltd however bucked the trend to climb 0.6 percent after Japanese video game news magazine Famitsu reported that a hybrid home console and handheld device that Nintendo released on March 3 sold an estimated 330,637 units in the first three days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.