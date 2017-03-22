NextGen TV Hub to Showcase Benefits of New Broadcast TV Standard at 2017 NAB Show
Billed as the epicenter of next-generation television at the show, the NextGen TV Hub: Powered by ATSC 3.0 will prominently highlight the capabilities of the new broadcast standard, with a comprehensive display in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center. During the 2017 NAB Show, a live ATSC 3.0 broadcast will originate from local station KLSV-LD on Black Mountain in Las Vegas and will transmit a variety of stunning 4K Ultra HDTV programming.
